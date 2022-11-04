SPRINGFIELD - HSHS Hospice Illinois invites community members to join them for their 8thannual Night of Remembrance ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. Similar to the 2021 ceremony, this year will be a virtual candle lighting service via video to remember loved ones, to ease grief and celebrate the lives of those lost.

Community members are invited to join the ceremony by lighting a candle at home while viewing the event virtually at hshshomecare.org/candle.

For more information or questions, contact Valerie Engelbart, HSHS Hospice Illinois Volunteer/Bereavement Coordinator, at valerie.engelbart@hshs.org or call 217-685-0702.

