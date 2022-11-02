ST. LOUIS - Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) colleagues recently attended Mid-America Transplant “Inspired by Life” Symposium at St. Louis Union Station. Hospital colleagues listened to various speakers and were able to hear from and connect with representatives from Mid-America Transplant to learn more about the organ donation process, tissue donation, and the importance of aftercare.

(Pictured left to right) Michelle Herzberg, director of inpatient care at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland; Stephanie Collings, medical-surgical care registered nurse at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital; Lleyna Gorka, nurse educator at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital; Cindy Crouch, emergency department facilitator at HSHS Holy Family Hospital; Kacie Blaser, facilitator of surgical services at HSHS Holy Family Hospital; and Kelli Clutts, director of nursing at HSHS Holy Family Hospital.

