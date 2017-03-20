EDWARDSVILLE – This week, a British horror comedy and two chart-topping musicians will be making their way to the Wildey Theatre, located at 252 N. Main St. in Edwardsville.

For it’s special $2 Tuesday Movie event, the Wildey will be showing An American Werewolf in London on the big screen for audiences. The film, directed by John Landis, stars David Naughton as a young American traveler backpacking through England with his friend. When they are attacked by a vicious beast, their lives are changed forever.

An American Werewolf in London has been regarded as “terrifyingly funny” and was rewarded the Academy Award for its fantastic make-up and hairstyling work. Empire Magazine has also ranked the film its 107th Greatest Film of All Time in a September 2008 poll.

Tickets for $2 Tuesday Movies go on sale one hour before its 7 p.m. show time and can be purchased only by cash or check. Credit and debit cards can be used for concession purchases. Tickets are first come, first served.

At 8 p.m. this Friday, chart-topping singer/songwriter Howie Day will be hitting the stage for an intimate performance.

His album, Stop All The World Now, spawned two Top 10 radio hits, including “She Says” and “Collide.” Day is back out on the road showcasing his fan favorites, as well as performing new material from his upcoming album. This concert will be one you will never forget.

Tickets are $25 and are available for purchase by visiting the Wildey Theatre’s website.

At 8 p.m. Saturday night, legendary rock and roll musician Jim Messina and his band will be taking audience members back to the good old days with his country, folk and jazz rock sound.

Member of the folk-rock group Buffalo Springfield and founding member of country rock group Poco, Messina was also one-half of the famous rock duo Loggins and Messina with Kenny Loggins.

His musical legacy spans five decades and when he wasn’t performing on stage himself, he holds numerous producing and engineering credits for famous acts like The Doors, Lee Michaels and Herb Alpert.

Tickets are no longer available for purchase for this concert.

For more information about the upcoming list of events, or to purchase tickets for upcoming shows, please contact the Wildey Theatre at (618) 307-1750 or visit its website at http://www.wildeytheatre.com.

