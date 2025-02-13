EDWARDSVILLE - Several Edwardsville High School students have come together to combat blood cancers, and the community has the chance to help.

Casey Stover, a junior at EHS, was nominated for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s (LLS) 2025 Student Visionaries of the Year campaign. This seven-week leadership development program encourages students across the Greater St. Louis region to raise money for blood cancer research. Several EHS students have stepped forward to join Casey’s campaign, known as “Team Moving Mountains.”

Over the next week, the community can participate in several dine-to-donate fundraisers, as well as a skate night on Feb. 21 and raffle. All proceeds benefit Team Moving Mountains and their fight to support blood cancer research.

“I’m super excited. These weeks coming up are going to be huge for my campaign,” Casey said. “I’m just super proud we’re able to get everybody involved. It’s super, super nice to see all these different connections throughout Edwardsville. Everybody really has a way to connect to this campaign, and it means a lot to me that I can give them a way to do that.”

On Tuesday, Feb. 18, you can dine-to-donate at Cleveland Heath in Edwardsville, followed by Taqueria Z on Wednesday, Feb. 19. Mio Osteria will donate proceeds on Thursday, Feb. 20, with Sam’s Last Chance donating on Friday, Feb. 21 and Bin 51 contributing on Saturday, Feb. 22. Dewey’s is also sponsoring a dine-to-donate on March 4.

If you dine at or purchase products from these locations on these days, a portion of your purchase will be donated to Team Moving Mountains and LLS. Nothing Bundt Cakes in Edwardsville and Fairview Heights will also donate a percentage of proceeds every Sunday in the month of February.

The “Skate for a Cure” night is scheduled from 8–10 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, at the R.P. Lumber Center in Edwardsville. It costs $10 to skate and proceeds will be donated to LLS.

Team Moving Mountains is also raffling off a six-course dinner and wine tasting with Moussalli’s Prime. It costs $50 a ticket and only 50 entries are available. You can Venmo @TeamMovingMountains with your information to enter. The winner will be announced on March 6.

Casey and her mother Lynn expressed their appreciation for the businesses and individuals who have contributed to the fundraiser so far. They noted that this campaign would not be possible without the support of the community.

“As we keep approaching different individuals and different businesses, everybody is wanting to get behind the campaign and be able to show their support,” Lynn said.

All the money goes back to LLS to support their fight against blood cancer, an important mission that resonates with Casey and her teammates. The campaign goes until March 7, 2025, and Team Moving Mountains is hoping to raise the most money of all the high school teams in the Greater St. Louis area.

“I’ve had so many people go above and beyond and really support this fundraiser. It's really super nice to have such a supportive group of people being able to help me get the word out and everything,” Casey said. “I’m really looking forward to hopefully getting somebody to do this next year and we can make this a really big thing in Edwardsville.”

For more information about Casey’s campaign, including upcoming events and fundraisers and how to donate, visit the official webpage. To learn more about the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, check out LLS.org. Venmo @TeamMovingMountains to make a direct contribution.

