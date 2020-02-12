RIVERBEND REGION - The RiverBend Growth Association (RBGA) is partnering with the City of Alton, the Village of Godfrey, and the Illinois Small Business Development Center for the Metro East at Southern Illinois University – Edwardsville to present “How to Franchise: Learning More about the Franchise Business Model.” If you have ever been interested in what it means to be a franchise owner, the process of becoming a franchise owner, or the ins-and-outs of franchising this is the presentation for you.

“How to Franchise: Learning More about the Franchise Business Model” will be held on Tuesday, February 25th, at Godfrey Village Hall, 6810 Godfrey Road Godfrey, Illinois 62035, from 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM.

Franchise Specialists Chris Coleman and Ben Terrill with FranNet of St. Louis and Kansas City will be presenting on typical franchise ownership requirements, franchise myths and realities, franchise industry overview, and more. They will also be answering questions from those in attendance.

Doyle Beck, President, DBJB Enterprises, owner of 4 Little Caesars Pizza locations, will also be a presenter at the event. He will talk about his specific knowledge of owning a franchise, and what that means to him.

RSVP to the event by sending an email to alex@growthassociation.com or by calling 618-467-2280. This event is free to the public, and we encourage those with an interest in franchise ownership to attend.

About the RiverBend Growth Association

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Organization for the communities of the Riverbend. As a Chamber of Commerce, we actively promote activities among our member businesses. As an Economic Development Organization, we work closely with state, regional, county and local officials to develop new employment opportunities.

The Growth Association serves the following communities in southwestern Illinois: Alton, Bethalto, East Alton, Elsah, Foster Township, Godfrey, Grafton, Hartford, Roxana, South Roxana, Wood River, and Wood River Township.

The mission of the Growth Association is to provide the leadership required to attract, promote and support new and existing enterprise growth throughout the Riverbend community

