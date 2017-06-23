House Speaker Michael Madigan issues statement on budget crisis Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD – House Speaker Michael J. Madigan issued the following statement Friday: “President Cullerton and I met earlier this morning to discuss a way to end the Rauner budget crisis. We were scheduled to meet together with Leaders Radogno and Durkin. We were deeply disappointed that both Republican leaders chose to cancel their participation in our meeting, rather than sit down with us and work to advance a balanced budget. It is difficult to move forward on a bipartisan budget when both Republican leaders refuse to meet.” Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending