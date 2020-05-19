CHICAGO – House Speaker Michael J. Madigan released the following statement Tuesday about safety precautions in the state legislature:

"Last week when I announced the House would return to Springfield, I asked all members to commit to safety precautions approved and guided by the Illinois Department of Public Health to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. I strongly believe these safety precautions are critical for us to gather in Springfield in a way that minimizes the risk of the infection among House members, their families, staff, the public, and subsequently in their home communities.

“Taking into account the shared concerns of House members, I am proposing we move to adopt changes to the House rules that require members, staff and the public to wear masks, submit to temperature checks prior to entering the building each day and observe social distancing guidelines outlined by public health experts while inside the Bank of Springfield Center. The House will take up this rule change immediately upon convening Wednesday. After the motion passes, any member in violation of the rule change will face discipline, including potentially being removed from the chamber by a vote of the House. This is not an action I take lightly, but when it comes to the health and safety of members, their families, staff and the communities they represent, it is the right and prudent thing to do.

“Staff and members of the public not observing the rules will be asked to leave the premises immediately.

“I look forward to focusing on the critical work needed to ensure our state can continue to respond to the COVID-19 health crisis and provide relief to people struggling around the state and not on needless distractions.”

