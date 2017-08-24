SPRINGFIELD – House Republican Leader Jim Durkin (R-Western Springs), State Rep. Avery Bourne (R-Raymond), and State Rep. Bob Pritchard (R-Hinckley) today released the following statement regarding negotiations on Senate Bill 1:

“We should promptly come together on a bipartisan basis to find a reasonable compromise on education funding that is fair and equitable for all schoolchildren in all 852 school districts. Any compromise should include significant mandate relief, provide flexibility for schools and more school choice for children who come from low-income families.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

“It is unfair for Chicago to continue to receive excessive advantages that are not afforded to any other school district in the state. In addition, Chicago continues to divert money from classrooms through the use of TIF districts, which should be addressed in negotiations as well.

“Our hope is that this week we can build off of Friday’s progress to swiftly find a bipartisan compromise that treats all schools equitably and adequately for years to come.”

More like this:

Triad CUSD Named Recipient: Pritzker Announces Funding For New All-Electric School Buses
4 days ago
In Spotlight Forum, Durbin Slams GOP’s Budget Reconciliation Bill That Will Siphon Resources From Public Education
Jun 25, 2025
Alma Irene Aitch Scholarship Scholarship Recipients Named
Jun 18, 2025
Durbin, Collins, Introduce Bipartisan Bill To Make VA Smoke-Free
Jun 26, 2025
Duckworth, Colleagues Demand Answers on Cost and Justification for Un-American Transgender Military Ban That Will Harm National Security
Jun 6, 2025

 