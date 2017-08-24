SPRINGFIELD – House Republican Leader Jim Durkin (R-Western Springs), State Rep. Avery Bourne (R-Raymond), and State Rep. Bob Pritchard (R-Hinckley) today released the following statement regarding negotiations on Senate Bill 1:

“We should promptly come together on a bipartisan basis to find a reasonable compromise on education funding that is fair and equitable for all schoolchildren in all 852 school districts. Any compromise should include significant mandate relief, provide flexibility for schools and more school choice for children who come from low-income families.

“It is unfair for Chicago to continue to receive excessive advantages that are not afforded to any other school district in the state. In addition, Chicago continues to divert money from classrooms through the use of TIF districts, which should be addressed in negotiations as well.

“Our hope is that this week we can build off of Friday’s progress to swiftly find a bipartisan compromise that treats all schools equitably and adequately for years to come.”

