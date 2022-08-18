WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. House of Representatives today passed five bipartisan veterans’ bills, including Rep. Mike Bost’s Improving Access to the VA Home Loan Benefit Act. Bost’s bill would enhance VA’s home loan program by streamlining the home buying process for veterans and their families.

“The five bills the House passed today will improve the Veterans Benefit Administration to ensure that disabled veterans, student veterans, and their families and survivors get their earned benefits quickly,” said Bost. “This includes the Veterans' Compensation Cost-of-Living Adjustment Act which will help families who are grappling with skyrocketing Bidenflation from the grocery store to the gas pump to make ends meet. I am also glad to see my bill, the Improving Access to the VA Home Loan Benefit Act, pass out of the House today with overwhelming bipartisan support. This bill will ease the homebuying process for veterans by letting them use the same modern purchasing tools that non-veteran homebuyers already use. This will help them get into their new homes faster. The Senate must pass each of these bipartisan proposals as soon as possible.”

The following bills were passed out of the House today:

H.R. 7735: Improving Access to the VA Home Loan Benefit Act

H.R. 7939: The Student Veteran Emergency Relief

H.R. 7846: Veterans’ Compensation Cost of Living Adjustment Act

H.R. 5916: Wounded Warrior Access Act

H.R. 8260: Faster Payments to Veterans Survivors’ Act

