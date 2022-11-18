House Passes Bost VA Research Bill Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12), the Ranking Member of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, applauded House passage of several pieces of veterans legislation this week, including his VA Infrastructure Powers Exceptional Research (VIPER) Act. This bill will give the Department of Veterans Affairs resources to improve its research programs. Article continues after sponsor message “This week the House passed a number of veterans’ bills, including 4 bipartisan proposals to bolster VA medical research, expand VA cybersecurity, and improve oversight of IT projects and the community care program,” said Bost. “I am especially glad to see my bill, the VIPER Act, pass out of the House with overwhelming bipartisan support. VA has long been a leader in medical and prosthetic research, and our bill will help VA continue that mission.” More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending