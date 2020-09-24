WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. House of Representatives today passed H.R. 5245, the SHIELD for Veterans Act, which includes a provision introduced by Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) requiring the VA to allow veterans to remove dependents using its eBenefits portal. This will help ensure veterans do not have a debt to the VA because they were overpaid for dependent benefits.

“Our nation’s veterans risked all for this country,” said Bost. “They should not be penalized for inefficiencies on the part of the VA. If you can add a dependent through the VA’s online system, then it only makes sense that you can remove one online as well. I’m pleased that the House passed this common-sense bill that will help save veterans’ time, money, and the headache that comes with dealing with this inefficient system.”

Currently, veterans are required to notify the VA either via phone or mail that they need to remove a dependent from their benefits; however, they are allowed to use the eBenefits portal to add a dependent to their benefits.

