ALTON - iMerge Community Center is hosting a three-day house music festival to raise funds to help the center continue to offer programs for youth as well as meeting and party space for area groups. The Once in a Blue Moon House Music Festival and Fundraiser will be held during August’s blue moon phase, from Friday, August 16 through Sunday, August 18, at iMerge, which is housed in the Riverbender.Com building, 200 W. 3rd Street in Alton.

Brigit Holt, Executive Director of iMerge, has recruited a robust lineup of DJ’s from Chicago, St. Louis, and Tennessee. “We have 15 DJ’s lined up so far, most of whom are from Chicago,” Holt said. “In fact, it was a Chicago DJ who inspired me to host a House Music festival at iMerge,” she said.

World renowned DJ Gene Hunt visited Holt in Alton after performing at a venue in St. Louis. “I gave him a tour of iMerge Community Center, and he was really impressed with the facility. He said it would be perfect for a House Music party. I’m looking forward to showcasing the center and I hope to show off Alton to the entertainers and to members of our audiences as well,” she said. “I’m proud of this town, and I love giving tours to show visitors Alton’s natural beauty and its landmarks, including the statue of Miles Davis just steps away from iMerge,” Holt said. “This festival features House Music, with a host of talent from Chicago, the birthplace of House, in Alton, the birthplace of cool,” she said.

During the festival, Chicago house music will fill the center beginning Friday, August 16 from 11 p.m. until 3 a.m. On Saturday night, the festival continues from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Sunday will be community day, when the center will have music and entertainment for all ages. “We’ll be putting on a DJ academy with the DJ’s who perform during the festival teaching the sessions. Fortnite and Smash Brothers tournaments with prizes will be held in our Esports lab,” said Holt.

Article continues after sponsor message

Even iMerge’s weekly Friday Night Open Play for fifth through eighth graders on August 16 is included in the festival,” Holt said. Popular local DJ, Daniel Nosce, will man the DJ booth from 6:30 – 10 p.m., and a DJ academy will be conducted that evening as well.

Throughout the festival, food and drinks will be available. The center’s cyber-café on the Atrium’s balcony will serve as the VIP lounge. The festival will also provide opportunities for sponsors and vendors. Those interested may contact Brigit Holt at 618-433-8997 for information.

“House music is about bringing people together to have fun and dance to good music with positive vibes,” Holt said, “and that is what iMerge is all about, too. iMerge is Alton’s community center”, said Holt, “and it offers opportunities for the whole community to enjoy with 12,000 square feet of entertainment and meeting facilities.” The center has arcade games, an Esports lab with gaming equipment, karaoke, a sound system, party lights, a movie theater, a commercial kitchen and concessions.

Once in a Blue Moon House Music Festival and Fundraiser is iMerge’s first large fundraiser since opening in January of 2023. Holt said she is excited to open iMerge’s doors so as to showcase the center to the community and to those who are traveling to the event. Goals for the fundraiser include raising money for a new dance floor and other features, and providing supplies and activities for current programming. “We also look forward to meeting people who would like to use the center to teach classes, or would like to volunteer at iMerge’s Friday Night Open Play events,” said Holt. “We also welcome help with our programming and in raising awareness of iMerge in the community,” she said. “One of our main goals for this festival, however, is to entertain the crowd with great music performed by epic lineups that we are so lucky to offer during this festival,” said Holt. Festival tickets are available at iMergecommunitycenter.org.