WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. House of Representatives today passed the Johnny Isakson and David P. Roe Veterans Health Care and Benefits Improvements Act. The legislation includes several bills that Rep. Mike Bost (IL-12), the incoming lead Republican on the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee, introduced to improve benefits and services for veterans and their families.

“Our nation’s military members have risked all in defense of our nation and our freedoms,” said Bost. “They should not be met with bureaucratic red tape when they return home. I’m proud to have introduced several provisions that were included in this package that will help ensure that service members and veterans receive the benefits they have earned.”

Bost speaks on the House Floor in support of the legislative package. Click here to watch.

Bost Provisions Included:

H.R. 7287 – Allows specialty care providers to conduct disability exams across state lines



H.R. 6013 – Reforms the Service-Disabled Veterans Life Insurance (S-DVI) program to ensure that veterans can receive life insurance coverage through the VA, even if they had been previously denied coverage by private insurance providers



H.R. 5245 – Includes a provision that Bost introduced to allow veterans to remove a dependent via the eBenefits website



H.R. 7445 – Expands eligibility for the VA Home Loan Guarantee Program to members of the National Guard and Reserve who have been activated by governors in response to COVID-19, recent civil disturbances, and natural disasters



H.R. 7105 – Expands VA services for homeless veterans during the coronavirus pandemic

