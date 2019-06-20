WASHINGTON, D.C.—The House of Representatives today unanimously approved an amendment offered by U.S. Rep. Mike Bost (IL-12) that will better help protect domestic manufacturers and workers from illegally dumped steel and other subsidized foreign imports. The amendment increases funding for trade Enforcement and Compliance at the U.S. Department of Commerce.

“American workers can outperform any foreign competitor in any industry when the playing field is leveled and the rules are respected,” said Bost. “Unfortunately, foreign competitors like China continue to illegally dump and subsidize their products at our expense. Our trade remedy laws are one of the most important tools we have to ensure fairness for U.S. workers in the global marketplace.”

Bost’s effort was backed by organizations representing steel producers and other manufacturers, including the American Iron and Steel Institute, the Steel Manufacturers Association and the American Manufacturing Alliance. U.S. Steel’s Granite City Works facility has benefited from a number of antidumping and countervailing duty trade remedies, which were an important part of that company’s decision to restart operations and hire 800 workers.

