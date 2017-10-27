EDWARDSVILLE - Hotel Eville is hosting an open house at 5:30 p.m. this Sunday, Oct. 29, and again on Monday, Oct. 30, at 113 W Lake Drive in Edwardsville.

Jim and Susan Seubert have completely transformed their home into a family-friendly haunted house, down to the walls. They are inviting the community to come see their custom made props, animatronics, graveyard and giant pirate ship captained by skeletons.

"Kids and adults can come through and we take them on a tour through the whole house," Susan said. "It's the entire first floor, the garage, the back yard and the front yard."

"It's probably over a thousand square feet, of just the inside of the house," Jim said. "Plus the garage and the yard is another eight hundred."

The Seuberts said what started as a party with friends eight years ago turned into the annual open house and they like to mix it up and keep it different each year.

Part of this year's theme is the witches haunted woods in the back yard, which includes an animatronic witch, which the Sueberts built themselves after acquiring only the head.

The open house is completely free for visitors, but in conjunction with MEC Rotary donations are being accepted for Edwardsville Neighbors in Need.

"We figure if you going to decorate, then decorate," Susan said. "And if you going to decorate like this you want people to see it. We are taking donations, if somebody is able to give a donation to Neighbors in Need, but it's free, we're not going to stop anybody from walking through. The whole idea is that they have and the charity wins."

For more information on Hotel Eville visit their Facebook page @hoteleville.

