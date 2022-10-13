GODFREY - The famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile made its way into the Godfrey Schnucks location this morning where it will be on display for a short while.

It gathered quite a crowd when it arrived shortly after 9 a.m. and began setting up camp.

Families and children had opportunities to take photos and look inside the vehicle.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Wienermobile will be at the Godfrey Schnucks until noon today. It will then head off to the Edwardsville Schnucks and will be there from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you couldn't make it out today, don't worry, because it will still be in the area tomorrow, Thursday, October 14th. From 9 a.m. to noon it will be at the Des Peres Schnucks and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. it will be at the St. Charles location.

It will make its way back to Illinois on Sunday, October 16th from noon to 5 p.m. at the Leclaire Parkfest in Edwardsville.

Donations were being accepted for the United Way however it is completely free to go and get a picture with the Wienermobile.

More like this: