(O’FALLON, IL) – HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital colleagues and physicians have received a lot of support already during this COVID-19 health crisis. Being on the frontlines day after day is the commitment, they are proudly taking on for the communities the hospital serves. On Sunday, April 4, all were greeted with additional inspiration to cheer them on for their shifts and thank them after a long day of providing care.

Article continues after sponsor message

Inspirational chalk art and messages were created at the entrances used by providers and colleagues. The artwork was done by Jen Turley-Nash, RN, BSN, St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Clinical Director of Telemetry Nursing, Clinical Decision Unit and Divisional Float Pool, and her daughter.

“I was greeted by this wonderful chalk drawing at the entrance,” noted Nicholas Poulos, MD, neurosurgeon with HSHS Medical Group. “How inspirational. It made me feel appreciated,” he said.

For more information, visit HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital’s website at www.steliz.org/COVID-19-Updates.

More like this: