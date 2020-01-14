ALTON - In hospice’s goal of helping patients live their lives among those who love them, most of our patients still live in their homes, or in a senior living residence. There are numerous ways volunteers can help patients and families live life to the fullest.

BJC Hospice has volunteer opportunities in many areas including: visits, calls and/or sending cards to patients, caregiver relief, office support which can include computer work, preparing mailings, filing, manicurists and hair stylists, pet therapy, music, massage therapy, providing spiritual support to patients and/or families, veterans helping other veterans, running errands, life review, or sitting with a patient in their final 24-48 hours.

Article continues after sponsor message

The amount of time you volunteer is your choice and you are guided every step of the way with ongoing training and support from a volunteer coordinator. If interested, call 618-463-7100 or visit bjchospice.org/volunteer for more information.

More like this: