BELLEVILLE - Hospice of Southern Illinois hosts annual Tree of Life ceremonies each year. These ceremonies allow families and the public to remember and honor loved ones they have lost and that are special to them, celebrating the lives of those they have lost by placing a ribboned card on a lighted tree, the Tree of Life. The holidays can be an especially difficult time for people trying to cope with loss. We have hosted this event to support them during this difficult time. The heartwarming ceremony includes holiday music, reading the names of loved ones, and light refreshments all centered around a lighted, decorated tree and the people who come to celebrate life.

Both Ceremonies are on Sunday, December 3, 2017, from 2:00 P.M. - 3:00 P.M.

Belleville: The Weingarten, 1780 IL-15, Belleville, IL 62221

Marion: The Journey, 9835 Old Bainbridge Trail, Marion, IL 62959

Hospice of Southern Illinois is your community not-for-profit hospice program serving 27 counties in southern Illinois since 1981. Our commitment at Hospice of Southern Illinois is to be with to our patients and their loved ones through the changing needs of the end-of-life process and the grief experience. For more information or to RSVP for the Tree of Life ceremonies, please contact Lisa Phillipson, 1-800-233-1708, or lphillipson@hospice.org.

