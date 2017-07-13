EDWARDSVILLE - Hospice of Southern Illinois is announcing our 2nd year with a PGY-2 (post-graduate, year 2) in Pain and Palliative Care Pharmacy Residency Program. In collaboration with the SIUE School of Pharmacy, we remain the only PGY-2 (post-graduate, year 2) in Pain and Palliative Care Pharmacy Residency Program fully funded by a hospice, in the United States.

We are pleased to introduce and welcome the full-time, on-staff, PGY-2 Pharmacy Resident, Mandy Daniels, PharmD. Our patients, families and organization will directly benefit from this very special program, which is 1 of 14 in the country and the only one fully funded by a hospice.

Dr. Daniels will play a critical role in delivering the highest quality end-of-life care to patients and families we serve. She will also help us grow and continue providing top-notch, end-of-life care as your local, not-for-profit hospice. Mandy shares in our excitement, “Practicing as a pharmacist at Hospice of Southern Illinois allows me to work within an interdisciplinary team to provide the highest quality end-of-life care to meet the needs of both the patients and their families.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“We have collaborated with Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville’s School of Pharmacy to implement a niche program to benefit Hospice of Southern Illinois’ patients and organization; additionally, the experience, knowledge and education our Pharmacist will receive has been customized to provide a genuine learning experience and specific end-of-life care training to implement into future programs or settings,” shares Dr. Ellen Middendorf, Medical Director of Hospice of Southern Illinois.

The specialized support this program offers to Hospice of Southern Illinois includes direct patient benefits by ensuring safe and effective medication use, medication cost management and education to our staff, patients, and families. Our pharmacist will help manage patient profiles for streamlined symptom management to reduce side effects and control medication interactions; offer expertise from the pharmacy field to improve our ability to reduce medication costs, including monitoring regulation changes and determining “related” and “unrelated” medications; and finally, the access to one-on-one education for staff, patients and families, and healthcare professionals is invaluable.

Chris Herndon, PharmD., professor at the SIUE School of Pharmacy, and PGY-2 Residency Program Director, added, “this novel training program will prepare pharmacists to integrate seamlessly into the hospice interdisciplinary team and directly impact the care of those at the end of life. As medication regimens become more complex, it makes perfect sense to add the pharmacist to the hospice clinical team.”

Hospice of Southern Illinois is your community not-for-profit hospice program serving 27 counties in southern Illinois since 1981. Our commitment at Hospice of Southern Illinois is to be with our patients and their loved ones through the changing needs of the end-of-life process and the grief experience. For more information about Hospice of Southern Illinois, visit our website, www.hospice.org, or contact Lisa Phillipson, 618-235-1703 or lphillipson@hospice.org.

More like this: