Hope Revival Tour With Sara Jakes Roberts Comes To St. Louis In February
ST. LOUIS - The Hope Revival Tour with Sarah Jakes Roberts will arrive at St. Louis’ Stifel Theatre this upcoming February.
Sarah Jakes Roberts is coming in with hope for a new-fashioned revival event in St. Louis at the Stifel Theatre on Feb. 23.
Sarah, Dr. Anita Phillips, and the Woman Evolve Delegation for a one-night-only experience.
The event details are follows:
Who/What: Woman Evolve Presents The Hope Revival Tour with Sarah Jakes Roberts.
Where: Stifel Theatre.
When: Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at 7 p.m.
Cost: $39, $96 and $129.
Ticket Info: Tickets on sale now via Ticketmaster.
Ticket Link: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/06005D5F9685222C
