ALTON - Hope Animal Rescues has already received an incredible amount of help from the community in their attempts to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey in Houston.

Since Friday Hope Animal Rescues has been collecting supplies to help the victims of the hurricane's destruction and will continue to collect pet supplies at Atlantis Pools in Alton until Sunday evening.

"It's been overwhelming. The kindness is just amazing," Jackie Spiker, with Hope Animal Rescues said. "We've already filled up the van, filled up a trailer. We're busting our buns trying to get a big truck to haul it because we really don't have enough people to keep driving vehicles. We've raised a good amount of money, plenty of dog food, plenty of Gatorade. It's been mind blowing."

Spiker said it was amazingly overwhelming how many people were able to come and donate yesterday with it being a work day. Since supplies haven't stopped coming in, Hope Rescues plans on accepting donations until about 7 p.m. Sunday, September 3.

"It's never too late," Spiker said. "If they haven't shopped yet cash donations are very important. It's going to be very expensive to rent these vehicles then gas all these vehicles."

Hope Animal Rescues has already filled their own vehicles and is in need of an additional box truck. So they are asking anyone who might be able to provide a truck that can help deliver supplies to reach out.

"This is absolutely amazing," Spiker said. "They're getting everything on our list that Pets Alive has asked for. We're going to volunteer with them for a day or two. Helping transport animals and stuff like that. They have a temporary shelter setup. They need people to help walk the dogs, care for the cats and do all those things. That's what we're going to try and help them out with while we're there."

Spiker along with Sue Brown, Kurt and Dawn Emshousen will be driving down to help out as much as possible as well as bring home a few animals that are in need of rescue.

"I really thought we would only fill one vehicle," Spiker said.

Anyone interested in helping out can stop by Atlantis Pools on Homer Adams Parkway to drop off donations, and anyone who may have access to a box truck that Hope Animal Rescues could use to transport the supplies is urged to reach out to Jackie at admin@hoperescues.com.

