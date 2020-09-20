ALTON - The Triad High School girls tennis team swept its three meets on its way to the championship of the Robert Logan Memorial tournament, played

Saturday at Alton High, Gordon Moore Park and Tri-Township Park in Troy.

The Knights defeated Jersey 4-1 in the final to win the championship in the tournament named for Logan, a player at Marquette Catholic and later a beloved tennis coach at Alton, who died of cancer at the age of 30 in 2016. The tournament is held every year to recognize Robert and his contributions to youth throughout the region.

In the third place meet, Highland defeated the Redbirds 5-0, Civic Memorial took fifth place with a 5-0 win over the Explorers, and Collinsville won the seventh-place match 5-0 over Granite City.

In the preliminary rounds, Alton took a 5-0 win over the Warriors, it was the Panthers defeating the Redbirds 4-1, the Bulldogs defeated the Eagles 4-1, Marquette shut out Granite 5-0, and CM won over the Kahoks 5-0.

In the match against Granite City, Alton had singles winners in Lydia Criveau, won over Darcy Popmarkoff 6-2, 6-0, and Ainsley Fortschneider, who defeated 6-1, 7-6. In the three doubles matches, Anna Kane and Paige Rockholm won over Peyton Hatfield and Maura Withers 6-3, 6-2, Lydia Taul and Anna Sommerhoff defeated Alivia Vaughn and Carmen Williams 6-2, 6-0, and Amelia Redman and Grace Carter finished the sweep with a 7-5, 6-0 win over Bella Brooksher and Heidi Shipkowski.

In the fifth-place match, the Eagles' winners were in both singles matches, as Allie Lively won over Alexis Williams 6-1, 6-0, and Brooke Barker, who defeated Olivia Tinsley 6-3, 3-6, 10-7.

Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

