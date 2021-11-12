STAUNTON - Madison Communications hopes that everyone had a great Veterans Day! The Madison Family honored their veterans with a personalized military Christmas ornament to show their appreciation for their service and sacrifice.

In honor of all the men and women who served and continue to serve this country, Madison thanks you!

-Randy Roach- 4 years of active service as an Infantryman in the US Army and 4 years on reserve status

-Bryan Huffstutler- 8 years of service as an HM03 in the US Navy

-Jerry Davis- 6 years of service as an Electronics Technician 2nd Class in the US Navy

