SPRINGFIELD - The United States and Illinois flags are displayed at half-staff from sunrise to noon on Monday, May 30, 2022.

The Department of Central Management Services has received notice from Governor J.B. Pritzker that all person or entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act are to fly the flags at half-staff in honor of Memorial Day.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Around the immediate region, at 10 a.m. Monday, May 30, 2022, Alton will have its annual Memorial Day Parade in Upper Alton. Also that night, the annual Memorial Day Sunset Ceremony is at 6:30 p.m. on Monday at the United States National Cemetery in Alton. The morning Alton Memorial Day Parade is one of the oldest in the country with a 155-year time frame.

More like this:

Warming Centers in the Riverbend Region
Feb 18, 2025
Senator Harriss Announces Traveling Office Hours for March
Feb 26, 2025
Edwardsville Garden Club to Rededicate WWII Memorial in City Park on 80th Anniversary
Mar 26, 2025
Warming Facilities Open Across Belleville-O'Fallon For Cold Relief
Feb 18, 2025
Early Voting Opens Today in Madison County for Consolidated Election
Mar 17, 2025

 