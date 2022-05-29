SPRINGFIELD - The United States and Illinois flags are displayed at half-staff from sunrise to noon on Monday, May 30, 2022.

The Department of Central Management Services has received notice from Governor J.B. Pritzker that all person or entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act are to fly the flags at half-staff in honor of Memorial Day.

Around the immediate region, at 10 a.m. Monday, May 30, 2022, Alton will have its annual Memorial Day Parade in Upper Alton. Also that night, the annual Memorial Day Sunset Ceremony is at 6:30 p.m. on Monday at the United States National Cemetery in Alton. The morning Alton Memorial Day Parade is one of the oldest in the country with a 155-year time frame.

