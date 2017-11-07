Honoring Illinois’ fallen
SPRINGFIELD - The Department of Central Management Services has received notice from Gov. Bruce Rauner that all persons or entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act are to fly the flags at half-staff in honor of:
Rockford Police Officer Jaimie Cox
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Please lower the United States flags and the State flags at all buildings occupied by your agency's personnel from:
Sunrise on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, until
Sunset on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017
More like this: