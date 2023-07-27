ST. LOUIS - The deceased in a recent homicide in St. Louis County has been identified as Latoya Brown, 36, of the 10200 block of Ashbrook Drive in Bellefontaine Neighbors, Mo., 63137.

St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred in the 10200 block of Ashbrook Drive in Bellefontaine Neighbors which resulted in the death of an adult female.

On July 25, 2023, at 10:51 PM, police officers from the City of Bellefontaine Neighbors responded to a call for service for a shooting in the 10200 block of Ashbrook Drive. Arriving officers located an adult female suffering from an apparent gunshot wound inside a residence. The female was transported to an area hospital for life-saving treatment but succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased.

City of Bellefontaine Neighbors officers requested St. Louis County Police Department assume responsibility for the investigation.

Preliminary investigation has revealed this shooting was the result of an altercation between individuals known to one another.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

