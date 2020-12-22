JENNINGS - On December 22, 2020, at approximately 9:51 PM, St. Louis County Police officers from the City of Jennings Precinct responded to the 1900 block of D’Amato Court for a call for service for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the homicide investigation, which remains very active at this time.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

