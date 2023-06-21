Hometown jazz trumpeter Will Schmalbeck (Photo by Marty McKay). ALTON - The Alton Municipal Band continues its 133rd concert season this week with hometown jazz trumpeter Will Schmalbeck. Schmalbeck’s return to Alton will be the cornerstone of the concert.

This concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, at Riverview Park. The concert will be repeated at 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 25, at Haskell Park in Alton.

The Alton Municipal Band Conductor Dave Drillinger said Schmalbeck will feature songs from musical icons like Louis Armstrong, Dizzy Gillespie, and Harry James.

In addition, the band, conducted by Drillinger, will showcase its powerful brass section with a wide variety of “Brassy and Sassy” tunes.

Alton Municipal Band concerts provide free, live music in a family-friendly atmosphere.

