Homestead Creamery Voluntarily Recalls Glass Bottled Products
Homestead Creamery of Wirtz, VA is voluntarily recalling glass bottled products because of a suspected issue with the bottle sanitizing process. Glass bottled product in question may have a strong sanitizer odor which may affect the taste and quality of the product. There is no known health risk associated with the issue at this time.
Affected products include:
|Product
|UPC
|Best Buy Dates
|A2A2 2% half gallon
|875252000289
|Nov 8
|Creamline Whole Milk half gallon
|875252000074
|Nov 4, Nov 8, Nov 9
|Homogenized Whole Milk half gallon
|875252000173
|Nov 4, Nov 8, Nov 9
|Homogenized Whole Milk quart
|875252000159
|Nov 5, Nov 8, Nov 9
|2% Milk half gallon
|875252000272
|Nov 4, Nov 8, Nov 9
|2% Milk quart
|875252000258
|Nov 4, Nov 8, Nov 9
|Non-Fat Creamline Milk half gallon
|875252000371
|Nov 4, Nov 8, Nov 9
|Non-Fat Creamline Milk quart
|875252000357
|Nov 8, Nov 9
|Chocolate Milk half gallon
|875252000470
|Nov 4, Nov 8, Nov 9
|Chocolate Milk quart
|875252000456
|Nov 4, Nov 5, Nov 9
|Orange Cream Milk quart
|875252000623
|Nov 8
|Cowpuccino Milk quart
|875252000760
|Nov 8
|Heavy Cream quart
|875252000890
|Nov 4, Nov 8, Nov 9
|Half and Half quart
|875252000869
|Nov 8, Nov 9
|Buttermilk quart
|875252000821
|Nov 29
|Lemonade half gallon
|875252002658
|Dec 19, Dec 20
|Eggnog quart returnable bottle
|875252000982
|Nov 15
|Old Fashioned Custard quart returnable bottle
|875252000920
|Nov 15
|Eggnog half gallon returnable bottle
|875252000999
|Nov 15
|Eggnog quart nonreturnable bottle
|875252001002
|Nov 15
|Old Fashioned Custard quart nonreturnable bottle
|875252000951
|Nov 15
These returnable glass bottles were distributed in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York in October through retail stores, direct delivery, and wholesale distributors. Shipments of this product started on October 15, 2020.
Eggnog and custard round, non-returnable glass bottles with the best by date of Nov 15 were distributed to The Fresh Market stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. Shipments of this product started on October 14th, 2020.
The best by date of the bottle is located on the side of the bottle cap. No serious illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.
The recall was initiated after it was discovered that product smelled like cleaning agent.
Consumers should return the bottles to the place of purchase for a full refund. The recall should be carried out to the user level. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 540-721-2045 Monday- Friday 8:00am-4:30pm Eastern Time.
