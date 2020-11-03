Homestead Creamery of Wirtz, VA is voluntarily recalling glass bottled products because of a suspected issue with the bottle sanitizing process. Glass bottled product in question may have a strong sanitizer odor which may affect the taste and quality of the product. There is no known health risk associated with the issue at this time.

Affected products include:

Product UPC Best Buy Dates A2A2 2% half gallon 875252000289 Nov 8 Creamline Whole Milk half gallon 875252000074 Nov 4, Nov 8, Nov 9 Homogenized Whole Milk half gallon 875252000173 Nov 4, Nov 8, Nov 9 Homogenized Whole Milk quart 875252000159 Nov 5, Nov 8, Nov 9 2% Milk half gallon 875252000272 Nov 4, Nov 8, Nov 9 2% Milk quart 875252000258 Nov 4, Nov 8, Nov 9 Non-Fat Creamline Milk half gallon 875252000371 Nov 4, Nov 8, Nov 9 Non-Fat Creamline Milk quart 875252000357 Nov 8, Nov 9 Chocolate Milk half gallon 875252000470 Nov 4, Nov 8, Nov 9 Chocolate Milk quart 875252000456 Nov 4, Nov 5, Nov 9 Orange Cream Milk quart 875252000623 Nov 8 Cowpuccino Milk quart 875252000760 Nov 8 Heavy Cream quart 875252000890 Nov 4, Nov 8, Nov 9 Half and Half quart 875252000869 Nov 8, Nov 9 Buttermilk quart 875252000821 Nov 29 Lemonade half gallon 875252002658 Dec 19, Dec 20 Eggnog quart returnable bottle 875252000982 Nov 15 Old Fashioned Custard quart returnable bottle 875252000920 Nov 15 Eggnog half gallon returnable bottle 875252000999 Nov 15 Eggnog quart nonreturnable bottle 875252001002 Nov 15 Old Fashioned Custard quart nonreturnable bottle 875252000951 Nov 15

These returnable glass bottles were distributed in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York in October through retail stores, direct delivery, and wholesale distributors. Shipments of this product started on October 15, 2020.

Eggnog and custard round, non-returnable glass bottles with the best by date of Nov 15 were distributed to The Fresh Market stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. Shipments of this product started on October 14th, 2020.

The best by date of the bottle is located on the side of the bottle cap. No serious illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that product smelled like cleaning agent.

Consumers should return the bottles to the place of purchase for a full refund. The recall should be carried out to the user level. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 540-721-2045 Monday- Friday 8:00am-4:30pm Eastern Time.

