GODFREY - The Madison County Sheriff's Office engaged in a foot pursuit of a suspect after a deputy conducted a traffic stop at 2:40 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, at Vollmer Lane at Valley Road in Godfrey. The suspect was brought into custody with the help of a local homeowner.

"During this traffic stop, the driver fled on foot," Madison County Chief Deputy Marcos Pulido said. "The driver later fled onto a nearby property, in the 2700 block of Winter Lane in Godfrey. With the assistance of that homeowner, the driver was taken into custody."

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Pulido said suspected illegal drugs were located in the situation. "The driver is currently in custody at the Madison County Jail, pending formal warrant application through the Madison County State's Attorney's Office," Pulido said.

More like this:

Motorcycle Collision Causes Major Injuries In Unincorporated Brighton
5 days ago
Patient Steals Ambulance During ER Transfer At Madison Avenue In Granite City
Sep 11, 2025
Investigation Continues Into Fatal Pedestrian Incident on MLK Boulevard
Sep 4, 2025
Body Discovered Near Mississippi River By Interstate 270 In Madison County
Aug 11, 2025
Cahokia Heights Man Charged with Felonies After Ambulance Theft and Chase
Sep 12, 2025

 