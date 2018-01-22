EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County is set to connect persons experiencing homeless with services and goods later this month.

Madison County will hold its 10th annual Project Homeless Connect from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 30 at The River of Life Family Church, 3401 Fosterburg Road, Alton. The program counts the number of homeless persons — men, women and children — throughout the county and provides free services.

David Harrison, homeless services manager with Madison County Community Development said the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires local agencies to conduct a survey every year to determine the number of homeless. The results from the homeless connect are used to help determine grant funding for Community Development.

Madison County Partnership to End Homelessness, which is comprised of more than 40 agencies and individuals, will provide a wide range of services to those literally homeless and persons experiencing a housing crisis.

“There will be services available to include everything from access to housing and jobs to a free meal and haircuts,” Harrison said.

More than 100 volunteers and service providers will be present to assist in the distribution of food, beverages and clothing. Representatives will also provide a wide-range of services that include substance abuse and mental health counseling, legal services, employment assistance and other social services. Those attending will also have the opportunity to receive medical exams, HIV/AIDS screening and other health services.

Harrison said that last year there were 176 homeless persons counted in Madison County and 40 percent were children.

Rides to the event are free. Call the Salvation Army at (618) 465-7764 or visit one of the following pick-up sites to reserve a ride for 9 a.m. or noon.

ALTON

The Salvation Army
525 Alby Street
(618) 465-7764

River of Life Church
3401 Fosterburg Rd.
(618) 465-4000

Centerstone
2615 Edwards St.
(618) 462-2331

COLLINSVILLE

Collinsville Township Senior Center
420 East Main Street
(618) 344-7787

St. John's EUCC
307 W. Clay
(618) 344-2526

COTTAGE HILLS

Community Hope Center
1201 Hope Center Lane
(618) 259-0959

EDWARDSVILLE

Main Street Community Center
1003 North Main Street
(618) 656-0300

GRANITE CITY

Chestnut Mainstay
1218 19th Street
(618) 709-7647

DHS Granite City
1925 Madison Ave.
(618) 877-9200

Chestnut Health Systems
50 Northgate Industrial Dr.
(618) 877-4420

WOOD RIVER

Riverbend Family Ministries
131 East Ferguson Avenue
(618) 251-9790

For more information or to volunteer, email mlcastillo@co.madison.il.us, or visit the Madison County Partnership to End Homelessness Facebook page.

