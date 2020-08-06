ST. LOUIS - Fifty Department of Homeland Security law enforcement agents are being dispatched to St. Louis in what is called "Operation Legend" to fight the upsurge of violent crime in the city.

In July 2020, there were 50 homicides in St. Louis. Homicides stood at 150 at the end of July for this year, up 113 homicides from July of 2019.

St. Louis Mayor Lydia Krewson stressed the agents are not there to corral protesters but are focusing on violent crime cases that have spread like wildfire in the city these past few months.

The federal crusade started after LeGend Taliferro, a 4-year-old, was killed in a homicide in Kansas City.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen also participated in the Thursday afternoon press conference in St. Louis.

President Donald Trump announced last week he was sending more agents to major cities around the country to confront the rising violence. He included Cleveland, Chicago, Detroit, and Milwaukee in his list.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said family members are dealing with the upsurge of homicides every day and it is a serious problem in the state.

“We have to take the violent criminals off the street,” he said. “It will take the effort of not only city officers, but county and Homeland Security officers. We have to get more resources not only here but throughout the state. We are going to work to make it safe on the streets of St. Louis. So that people are not walking in fear.”

U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen said lately violent crime in St. Louis has been “intolerable.”

“We must hold perpetrators accountable,” he said.

Jensen pointed out that St. Louis has a shortage of 140 officers and needs help to investigate violent crimes, assist with arrests, and prevent further violent crimes.

St. Louis Police Commissioner Col. John W. Hayden Jr. said there have been six police officers shot in the past couple weeks.

“People are being very brazen and bold with their criminal activities,” he said. “The additional 50 officers will work collaboratively with St. Louis Police. This same thing is happening with officers throughout the country in big cities.”

