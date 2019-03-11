Article continues after sponsor message

EDWARDSVILLE – It appears that HomeGoods, headquartered in Framingham, Mass., is scheduled to open soon a store at the old Sears Hardware location at 2300 Troy Road in Edwardsville.

The lights were on Friday night, showcasing the beautiful renovations to the old Sears Hardware building. HomeGoods will be located next to MOD Pizza and close to Target and Schnucks in Edwardsville.

HomeGoods specializes in name brand furniture, linens, cooking products, art and other home accessories offered at discounted prices. The company also offers seasonal decorations. The new HomeGoods store in Edwardsville has not yet been stocked.

HomeGoods is taking applications for employment and those dates were posted on the front door of the business.