ELSAH - Come home to historic Elsah and start your holiday season off with an inside look at some of the village’s beautifully decorated historic homes, shops, inns, and churches all while enjoying musical entertainment, carriage rides, and more from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3.

Tickets for the event are on sale now and are $20 per person in advance or $25 per person the day of the event. Tickets are available at the Elsah General Store, Green Tree Inn, and Maple Leaf Cottage Inn, all in Elsah or online at:http://historicelsah.org/tour/ Tickets will be available the day of the event starting at 12:30 p.m. at Farley Music Hall, 37 Mill St.

“People love walking the streets of Elsah, to soak in its beauty and to feel the presence of the past,” Blair Smith, one of the event’s organizers. “Elsah’s Home for the Holidays House Tour does just that – it gives everyone an opportunity to finally have an ‘inside look’ at some of Elsah’s historic buildings, many dating back to the 1800s.”

Historic Elsah Foundation’s annual Home for the Holidays is a self-guided walking tour of the village. Tickets for this event include a visit to selected historic homes, where the homeowners greet each guest, and offer a little history about the building. Also open on the day of the house tour is the old two-room village schoolhouse, the museum, the churches, Elsah’s quaint little shops, and its cozy bed & breakfast inns. A ride on a horse-drawn carriage is also available at no extra charge.

Farley Music Hall will be the site for “WILL CALL” for prepaid ticket pickup starting at 12:30 pm on the day of the event. Home for the Holidays ticket holders will receive a tour booklet with a photo and historic description of each building on the tour along with a map of the village.

The Home for the Holidays House Tour is a program event of the Historic Elsah Foundation. The Historic Elsah Foundation, incorporated in 1971 as a non-profit organization, has as its purpose the preservation and enhancement of the historic buildings, houses, architecture, and culture of the Village of Elsah, Illinois, through the encouragement of historical research on the Village and other nearby historic areas. The Historic Elsah Foundation sponsors research projects, educational meetings, house tours, and walking tours, and is a co-sponsor of the Village of Elsah Museum.

