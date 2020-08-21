GRANITE CITY - A Home Care Aide Drive-thru Hiring Event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m Wednesday, Aug. 26, at Granite City Township Building, 2060 Delmar, Granite City.

The positions pay $13 per hour. Part-time positions are available. HCA’s are eligible for hazard pay.

