Home Ave. To Be Closed At Intersection With Chapman St. Morning Of August 11.

EDWARDSVILLE - Weather permitting, beginning at 7 a.m. on Thursday, August 11, Home Avenue will be closed to all traffic at the intersection of Chapman Street and Home Avenue. This closure is necessary for road patching. The roadway will be reopened once improvements are complete.

One lane will remain open on Chapman Street, but motorists should use alternate routes. Motorists will be required to utilize State Street, Orchard Street and North Fillmore Street to avoid the closure.

The City appreciates the cooperation of all residents during this process. Please contact Public Works at (618) 692-7535 with any questions.

