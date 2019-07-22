EDWARDSVILLE - The Wilbur Suhre Memorial Golf Tournament brought out golfers from across the country to Oak Brook Golf in Edwardsville this past weekend.

“The tournament has been going on for 43 years. It’s an event we anticipate each year. Many people use the tournament as almost a reunion. People travel in from all across the country for the tournament. We have participants that flew in all the way from Florida and California,” said Mike Suhre.

During the two-day event, 145 golfers played in the annual tournament. Two divisions, regular and senior, both played. Attendees seemed to have a blast with friends, catching up and playing golf. Everyone who attended was excited to be participating and expressed their love for the tournament and golfing at Oak Brook. The tournament, which has become an annual occasion for many, packed the course with participants.

“The tournament is a way for me to honor my grandfather, Wilbur Suhre, he was the co-founder of Oak Brook. The tournament was created by my father 43 years ago, and I’ve followed him in the tradition,” said Mike Suhre.

Brent Holmes won the two-day tournament by a stroke over Corey Choate, the defending champ with a score for Saturday and Sunday of 135, 7 under. Joe Malench was the senior division champ with a 131. Golf is truly a family tradition in the Suhre family. A sport and passion that has been passed down generations.

“I’ve been playing golf since I was about three years old. As soon as I could play golf, I did, I have ever since,” added Suhre, who now plays golf pro.

Oak Brook Golf Club is located at 9157 Fruit Road in Edwardsville. The course prides themselves in not only their wonderful staff, but the events they host, and the golf course they offer. Oak Brook hosts many tournaments throughout the year, for more information check out their website http://oakbrookgc.com and Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/oakbrook.gc

