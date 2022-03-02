HIGHLAND — Holly’s House of Hope will host a 5k walk/run through Highland, Illinois, on March 26 to raise funds and awareness for the organization.

Five public relations students from SIUE are aiding Holly’s House of Hope in planning the event. Holly’s House of Hope is a 501c3 founded in 2020 with the goal of helping uniquely abled young adults build and maintain vocational skills. Holly’s House of Hope provides meaningful opportunities to their clients such as operating their free store, hosting activities for socialization, and even creating apprenticeships for their clients at local businesses.

The event will begin and end near Holly’s House of Hope’s (HHH) location at 1000 Zschokke St, Highland, Illinois, 62249. Runners will arrive at 8:30 a.m. and the race will begin at 9:00 a.m.

Participants will have an opportunity to visit HHH’s new building and enter the raffle. The Mosaic Free store typically gives donated clothing and necessities to those in need within the Highland community. Once a month HHH open their doors to shoppers, and they will host a Fill-a-bag day after the 5k. Fill-a-bag days allow visitors to pay $5.00 to fill a bag with different items from the Mosaic Free Store. Proceeds go to support HHH in their mission.

HHH and a group of SIUe public relations students named the PR Chix are seeking sponsors and participants for this event. Runners and walkers can register using the link on Holly’s House of Hope’s social media pages. Local businesses can become sponsors by reaching out to the PR Chix by emailing hollyshouseofhope5k@gmail.com.

About Holly’s House of Hope

Holly’s House of Hope is named after Holly Wrobbel, a young woman with Down Syndrome. Wrobbel fulfilled her dream of working with clothes by joining the Mosaic Free Store. Wrobbel, her parents, and other members of the community came together to start Holly’s House of Hope and help other uniquely abled young adults connect with work and service opportunities in the community.

