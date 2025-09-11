HIGHLAND - Holly Sexton is a well-rounded student at Highland High School.

For her ambition, Holly Sexton is a Platinum Transportation Student of the Month for Highland High School.

Sexton, a senior, has played varsity softball for four years. She is involved in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, the Leo Club, the Seeing Green Club, and Highland Hooligans.

She also serves on the yearbook committee and the athletic council. As an underclassman, she was involved in the Future Farmers of America.

She was recently inducted into the National Honor Society, which requires high grades and many hours of community service. A high honor roll student, Sexton regularly volunteers with the local food pantry, The Salvation Army, Special Olympics, and Highland Primary and Elementary Schools.

Her hard work hasn’t gone unnoticed. Sexton recently received the Bulldog Appreciation Award, and she was recognized with the second team All-Conference Catcher Award last spring for her softball career.

All of these extracurriculars keep her busy, but Sexton still finds time to support her family’s businesses. In her limited free time, she enjoys playing softball and doing “anything crafty,” including drawing, painting and taking photos.

While she’s not positive where she’ll be next fall, Sexton plans to attend a university. Her teachers and loved ones know she can do anything she sets her mind to.

“I love hanging out with my friends, playing softball, going to sporting events, and being involved with the best high school!” she added.

Congratulations to Holly for this recognition by Highland High School and Platinum Transportation!

