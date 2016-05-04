http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/05/16-5-4-Holliday.mp3

(Busch Stadium) For the eighth time in his career, St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Matt Holliday delivered the walk-off hit, singling into left field to help his team beat Philadelphia 5-4 on Wednesday night.

“It’s good–that’s why I workout,” smiled Holliday about how his neck held up from teammates mobbing him on the field. “It was an important game to win. We needed it and we need to win tomorrow to win the series. All games are important but this was one we needed to win.”

It was the fourth game-winning RBI of the season for Holliday, and 58th in his career at Busch Stadium.

“That guy’s a sinker ball pitcher and I thought he might pitch me in, so I wanted to see a pitch and then kind of just try to hit a ball hard,” explained Holliday of his approach.

A few moments before Holliday’s hit, the Cardinals were teased as Matt Adams roped a pitch off the top of the wall in right center. A quick review showed the ball did not actually leave the park and had been correctly ruled a double.

“I thought it hit that flower bed out there and bounced back,” said Adams. “You’ve got to be aggressive. You might only get, especially with the closer, one pitch to hit. Then they start nibbling and try to get you coming out of the zone. Got a sinker middle part of the plate that I was able to get the barrel on.”

“I didn’t think it was high enough to even have a chance and shoot–he hit the crap out of it,” exclaimed Holliday. “It was inches away. If it’s over the fence it won’t come back like that, you kind of see the pads so I was sure that it wasn’t a home run before they even looked at the video. But we were in a great situation, a great at-bat by him and our pinch-hitting continues to be ridiculously good.”

The Cardinals victory moved them back to the .500 mark at 14-14 and it allowed them to hold position at 7.0 games out of first in the National League Central.

“I don’t think anybody cares about the outside stuff,” said Holliday. “It’s a long season. We’re a month in. We need to play good baseball and win games, but I don’t think anybody’s worried about what’s going on anywhere else but what we’re doing right here.”

GOOD START FOR PHAM

–Tommy Pham opened his rehab assignment with the Memphis Redbirds (AAA) on Wednesday night 1-2 a the plate with a walk, 2 RBIs, and a stolen base. He batted first in the lineup and played centerfield before exiting in the 4th inning.

