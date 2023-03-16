EDWARDSVILLE - Doug Weber, vice president of Holland Construction Services, is the recipient of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s 2023 Construction Leadership Institute (CLI) Alumni Leadership Award. The CLI Alumni Leadership Award recognizes an outstanding graduate who has demonstrated exceptional leadership and service to the St. Louis area building community.

“CLI’s mission is to produce accomplished leaders who will improve the processes and outcomes in the construction industry,” said Chris Gordon, associate dean and professor in the Department of Construction and co-director of the Construction Leadership Institute. “We are delighted to present the CLI Alumni Leadership Award to Doug to recognize his outstanding record of industry leadership and active community engagement which exemplifies this mission.”

Doug Weber was a member of the CLI’s 2009 class. Doug Weber has established himself as a prominent figure in the construction industry for over two decades, building his career around his core values of faith, family, integrity, dependability and commitment.

Doug is a graduate of SIUE and resides in Troy. He currently serves on the AGC Carpenter Labor Committee and previously served as a mentor for the St. Louis Regional Business Council and held the position of president of the Maryville Christian School Board. For the last 15 years, Doug has been with Holland Construction Services, where he is a vice-president and partner.

As a committed family man, Doug has prioritized an active role in his children's lives, coaching various youth sports and participating in many other activities. His deep-rooted values of integrity and dependability have allowed him to foster strong relationships with clients, co-workers, competitors, subcontractors and architects. Additionally, Doug has mentored many aspiring construction professionals, guiding them to become successful construction industry leaders.

Article continues after sponsor message

With a strong dedication to his faith, Doug has been an active participant in his church and has served on the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Metro East Board of Directors, leveraging his values to benefit his community and make a positive impact.

With his strong values and dedication to the industry, Doug remains a leading force in the construction community.

CLI is an executive education program jointly developed by SIUE’s School of Business and the School of Engineering’s Department of Construction . It brings together professionals from many sectors of the building industry.

Since CLI’s creation, over 500 emerging leaders and executives have benefitted from the nine-week program that strengthens leadership, strategic thinking, communications and key management skills.

For more information on the Construction Leadership Institute, visit siue.edu/cli or call 618-650-2668.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high-quality education that powerfully transforms the lives of all individuals who seek something greater. A premier metropolitan university, SIUE is creating social and economic mobility for individuals while also powering the workforce of the future. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 12,500.

More like this: