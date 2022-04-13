BELLEVILLE - Holland Construction Services is working on an expansion project at Eckert’s in Belleville, which will expand the popular outdoor entertainment venue by nearly 10,000 square feet. The project will include a new Cider Shed Tasting Room and Pavilion, as well as a Cider Donut & Custard Shop. The expansion broke ground in February and is expected to be complete by Memorial Day weekend.

“This is an interesting renovation because Eckert’s is an 8th generation business. This is where the company began so we’re learning a lot of history while working on this project,” said Holland Project Executive Ryan Savage. “We’ve enjoyed being part of Eckert’s growth.”

The addition will be located between the Country Store and Country Restaurant and include the 3,500 square-foot Cider Shed Tasting Room and Pavilion, bar, and an indoor dining room. An additional 5,500 square-foot pavilion with outdoor dining will connect to the Cider Shed and feature a stage for outdoor concerts. Additional renovations include relocating the new Cider Donut & Custard Shop inside the Country Store.

“This is a complex project since we are remodeling existing facilities, but we are excited that it will be a step forward for Eckert’s in terms of entertainment and appealing to younger adults,” said Chris Eckert, President and CEO of Eckert’s Inc. “It was a natural way to branch out our brand and make it interesting to a broader market.”

Holland worked with Eckert’s before on the construction of their Country Store and Restaurant expansion.

“This is the biggest project we’ve taken on since then and we were very happy with how that turned out,” said Eckert. “We’ve also been very impressed with Holland’s relationships with their subcontractors. They do an excellent job of managing all the details to ensure our project gets the priority and stays on target.”

The architecture firm on the project is Dennis McGrath Design LLC.

