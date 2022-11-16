SWANSEA - While dozens of multi-family and industrial projects are happening across the region right now, several local K-12 schools are also getting a face-lift or a completely new facility. Holland Construction Services is currently managing four K-12 construction projects in the Metro East, with several others that wrapped within the last two years. Over the last 36 years, the company has managed 50 K-12 projects in the region, totaling more than $400 million in total renovation and construction costs.

The construction company is currently handling a new construction project for Caseyville Elementary, as well as renovation projects for Sparta, Collinsville, and Redbud school districts, in addition to a project for Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville. Several of the projects include features such as multi-purpose rooms, storm shelters, therapy rooms, upgraded building security and increased ADA accessibility.

Holland Project Executive Ryan Savage said of the 50 school projects the company has managed over its 36-year history, communication is always key.

“School projects are unique because in many cases, these schools need to still be fully operational while the work is being done so communication with school administrators is essential,” said Savage. “We have to consider school hours, food deliveries, parent pickup, drop off, and most importantly how to ensure safety and minimize disruptions. Luckily, because of our experience in this area, we’ve developed a really good process for how to move these projects along efficiently and safely, while still delivering a high-quality construction project.”

Holland Project Manager Eric Paulek said it's never lost on their team that these projects make an impact on the community and school district as a whole, as well as each student.

Article continues after sponsor message

Dr. Brad Skertich, Superintendent at Collinsville Community Unit School District 10, said their district chose to begin its $6 million renovation and expansion project at Dorris Elementary School with Holland this summer to accommodate the growing district.

“This expansion will give our students the additional space they need to learn and grow in the classroom along with additional space for some of our students with higher needs,” said Skertich. “The district felt Holland would be the best fit for this project because of their previous work and reputation. We have been incredibly impressed with their open communication, keeping us aware of every step in the process and we’re very excited to get started.”

“At Sparta High School, for instance, kids sit outside on picnic benches where they can watch our work at a distance,” said Paulek. “It’s important to us that we’re not only delivering a quality project that the school can be proud of but we’re also always aware that we have the opportunity to inspire a kid to consider a career field they might not have thought of before.”

About Holland

Holland Construction Services is a full-service construction management, general contracting, and design/build firm guided by the principle of providing clients the best possible build experience on every project. Holland has been providing quality construction services throughout Illinois and Missouri since 1986, when it was founded by company CEO Bruce Holland.

More like this: