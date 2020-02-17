EDWARDSVILLE – A ribbon-cutting ceremony was recently held to mark the completion of the first phase of the Whispering Heights development. The project, a new $34 million mixed-use community, located off Highway 157, is in the heart of Edwardsville, Illinois. The ceremony marked the completion of the South Building. The North Building is scheduled to be completed in May.

Holland Construction Services is working with Edwardsville developer Fireside Financial on the project which will eventually feature two six-story buildings with a total of 153 luxury apartments and 18,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space. Holland Vice President Doug Weber said his team was honored to have been selected by Fireside to work on this project.

“It’s exciting when you get to the final phases of a project and get to see their vision for the property become a reality,” said Weber. “From the beginning, this project has been a true collaborative effort involving the ownership, design team, city officials and subcontractors. We’re looking forward to completing work on the North Building in a few short months and delivering a high-quality mixed-use project to the community of Edwardsville.”

Kristie Bailey, Partner at Fireside Financial, said, “We are excited to be a part of Edwardsville’s growth, especially on the 157 corridor, with this mixed-use project connecting downtown to the Goshen trail to all of the other exciting things the city has to offer.”

Edwardsville Economic and Community Development Director Walt Williams said this type of mixed-use commercial and residential development meets the needs of the community.

“This development is in response to the lifestyle preferences of the most economically-active generations,” said Williams. “The force behind the popularity of this type of real estate development growth has been the Millennial generation; however, the “one-stop-shop,” instantly gratifying lifestyle is not only a claim by the youth. Baby Boomers have also gravitated toward real estate that offers expediency and walkability, which this project provides.”

Residents of Whispering Heights will enjoy a state-of-the-art fitness center, private entrances, private parking garage, business center, and a rooftop “amenity deck” with grilling stations, fire pits, an enclosed kitchenette, and bar area. The luxury apartments will range from studios to 2-bedroom suites of up to 1,100 square feet and feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and high-end finishes throughout. Whispering Heights is located at 1010 Enclave Blvd. in Edwardsville and is managed and leased by 2B Residential. For more information, visit www.whispering-heights.com or contact Ashley Schmidt at 618-515-5230.”

