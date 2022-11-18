Alton Christmas Tree Lighting 2022 Dan Brannan also contributed to this story. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: The public also contributed numerous non-perishable food donations to the giant “Castle of Cans” to benefit the food pantry at the Salvation Army. Carols in the air kept the Christmas spirit alive throughout the evening, and there was a blessing of the tree. Other speakers include a representative from Alton Main Street, the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club President, and the Salvation Army, who will be kicking off their red kettle “Tree of Lights” campaign. "There was great attendance in spite of the cold," he said. "This celebration is counted as a staple in the community to kick off the Christmas season. It was fantastic this year. I am elated to be here. Christmas is one of my favorite times of the year and to be a part of that is amazing." Mayor Goins loves the Christmas season and the tree lighting is always a wonderful kickoff.

"It was a little cold but people started filling up Lincoln Douglas Square by 6 p.m.," she said. "By 6 p.m. it was filled with people. It was an excellent turnout and has such a great tradition. I want to remind everyone to shop local when they start their holiday shopping and come to Downtown Alton for their gift-giving. This is the kickoff for the holiday shopping downtown."