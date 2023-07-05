HOLIDAY SHORES - A beautiful Fourth of July turned into tragedy for a Holiday Shores family on Tuesday in the 1100 block of Tampico Drive.

Holiday Shores Fire Chief Jim O'Brien described the home involved in the fire as "a total loss." He said the family was enjoying the Fourth of July on the Holiday Shores Lake when the fire occurred. Holiday Shores Fire and other departments were called in a mutual aid request around 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

O'Brien added that the devastating fire began at the back of the home, then spread to the attic and beyond. Temps were higher than 90 degrees on the day, so it was a very intense situation for firefighters.

“We had about 50 firefighters there in the mutual aid call,” he said. “We also had another 30 volunteers from the lake and community who helped them when the fire was extinguished."

The chief said many came in flip-flops and swim trunks and tried to help in any way they could.

Holiday Shores called for mutual aid with Worden, Meadowbrook, Edwardsville, Prairietown Fire Protection District and Hamel responding.

O’Brien stressed the family was all out of the home at the time of the fire and no one was injured. The same held true for the firefighters, who battled the blaze on a close to 100-degree day.

The Holiday Shores chief thanked the departments who responded and the volunteers who stepped up to help the family.

The Madison County Emergency Management had a Rehab Vehicle at the scene and provided water, etc., for the firefighters. Alton Memorial Ambulance also responded.Jared Engelman also contributed to this story.

