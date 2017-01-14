The Glendale Riders’ First Annual Holiday Jam Fest set for tonight at Bluff City Grill in Alton has been moved to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3rd.

The Holiday Jam Fest date change was made because of the winter weather forecast. Organizers say they are sorry for any inconvenience and hope to see everyone at the Feb. 3rd jam session.

