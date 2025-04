HOLIDAY HOURS: Many area retailers opt to close on Christmas Day, pharmacies remain open Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON/EDWARDSVILLE – Last minute holiday shoppers should make their final purchases soon. Many retailers from around the area, such as Walmart, Kohl’s, Alton Square Mall and Lowe’s are closing their doors early on Christmas Eve and entirely on Christmas day. Walgreens and CVS, on the other hand, will be open both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. However, hours of operation vary upon location. View a comprehensive list of retailers and their holiday hours below: Wood River, Jerseyville, Godfrey, and Glen Carbon Wal-Mart Christmas Eve – 12 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas Day – Closed

Reopening at 6 a.m. Monday Alton and Edwardsville Kohl’s Christmas Eve – 12 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas Day – Closed Alton and Edwardsville Target Christmas Eve – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Christmas Day – Closed Best Buy Christmas Eve – 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas Day – Closed Old Navy Christmas Eve – 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Christmas Day – Closed Kmart Christmas Eve – 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Christmas Day - Closed Alton Square Mall Christmas Eve – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Santa’s Workshop – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas Day – Closed Farm and Home Supply Christmas Eve – 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Christmas Day – Closed Tractor Supply Co. Christmas Eve – 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas Day – Closed Alton and Glen Carbon Lowe’s Christmas Eve – 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas Day – Closed Alton and Edwardsville Home Depot Christmas Eve – 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Christmas Day – Closed Alton Walgreens (Washington Ave.) Christmas Eve – Open 24 hours

Christmas Day – Open 24 hours Alton Walgreens (State St.) Christmas Eve – 7 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Christmas Day – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Jerseyville Walgreens Christmas Eve – 8 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Christmas Day – 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wood River Walgreens Christmas Eve – 8 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Christmas Day – 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Bethalto Walgreens Christmas Eve – 8 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Christmas Day – 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Edwardsville Walgreens Christmas Eve – 7:30 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Christmas Day – 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Glen Carbon Walgreens Christmas Eve – 7 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Christmas Day – 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. Alton CVS (College Ave.) Christmas Eve – Open 24 Hours

Christmas Day – Open 24 Hours Jerseyville CVS Christmas Eve – 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Christmas Day – 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. CVS (Alton, Godfrey Rd., Edwardsville, Wood River) Christmas Eve – 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Christmas Day – 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Alton, Godfrey, Edwardsville Schnucks Christmas Eve – 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Christmas Day – Closed Bethalto Schnucks Christmas Eve – 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Christmas Day – Closed Wood River and Edwardsville Shop N’ Save Christmas Eve – 12 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Christmas Day – Closed Alton and East Alton Shop N’ Save Christmas Eve – 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

