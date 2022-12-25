EDWARDSVILLE - Both the Edwardsville boys and girls basketball teams will head west across the Mississippi River to play in a pair of very important Holiday tournaments during Christmas week.

In the case of the Tigers' girl's team, they'll play in the consolation bracket of the prestigious Visitation Academy Christmas Tournament, starting on Monday afternoon.

The Tigers' boys team, after having competed in the Collinsville Prairie Farms Holiday Classic for the last several years, switches gears and will play in the Mary Institute-Country Day Invitational, which will now start Monday after its original starting date on Friday was postponed, due to the arrival of Winter Storm Elliott and subsequent coming of sub-zero weather, dangerous wind chill temperatures and icy and slick roads. The decision was made on Thursday by MICDS administrators.

The Tigers, currently 6-5, will face Parkway South of west St. Louis County in the first round Dec. 26 at 1:30 p.m., then will meet either Clayton or Francis Howell on Tuesday, Dec. 27, with the consolation quarterfinal, should Edwardsville lose, starting at 10:30 a.m., or the championship quarterfinal, if the Tigers win, at 4:30 p.m.

The tournament is now set to finish up on Friday, Dec. 30 with the final set for 7:30 p.m.

Other first-round match-ups will be Ft. Zumwalt West against the host Rams, Wentzville, Mo., Liberty will play St. Louis St. Mary's Catholic, Ft, Zumwalt North takes on Ladue Horton Watkins, Ritenour of Overland, Mo, in north St. Louis County, plays St. Charles, Mo., Parkway Central meets Kirkwood and Duchesne Catholic of St. Charles, Mo., meets up with Whitfield.

The Tigers' girls team, who are currently 3-7, started play in the Viz tournament on Dec. 17, losing to Civic Memorial 45-36.

In that game, the Tigers led 8-6 after the first quarter, with the Eagles going ahead of Edwardsville 17-9 at halftime, moving further ahead after three quarters 30-17, then the Tigers outscored CM in the fourth 19-15, but the Eagles taking the win to advance.

Emerson Weller was the only player from either team to score in double figures, with 10 points, while Zay Hoover scored seven points, Ellie Neath and Mia Semeth each scored four points, Ashlyn Hauk, Laney McFarlin and Kaitlyn Morningstar all had three points apiece and Blakely Hockett hit for two points.

The Tigers will play Westminster Christian of west St. Louis County, who lost to Pattonville in the first round 47-35, in the consolation quarterfinals Monday afternoon at 3 p.m. with the tournament finishing up Dec. 28 with the final set to begin at 8 p.m.

In other first round games from Dec. 17, defending champion Incarnate Word Academy Catholic won over Webster Groves 68-24, it was Cardinal Ritter Catholic of St. Louis defeating Cor Jesu Academy of Affton, Mo, in south St. Louis County, 52-39, John Burroughs won over Nerinx Hall Catholic 59-33, Parkway South defeated Gateway Legacy Christian 47-35, Eureka won over Parkway West 62-37 and the host Vivettes got past Lift For Life Academy of St. Louis City 44-40.

